85% Of George Building Collapse Site Cleared Of Rubble: Disaster Management MEC

Eighty-five percent of the site of the fatal construction disaster in George has now been cleared.

Authorities estimate that 81 people were working on the partially completed apartment block when it collapsed last Monday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with demolitions continuing in the hope of finding those still unaccounted for.

The collapse resulted in the deaths of thirty-three construction workers.

Rescuers are down to their last two slabs sandwiched together, the final area still to be searched.

Authorities believe it’s unlikely that all 19 missing people are still trapped underground.

“We’re still looking for 19 people. The site is 85% cleared of the rubble,” said Anton Bredell, MEC responsible for Disaster Management.

“We really hope we’re not correct with the number of 81 people and that there’s less people in the site, but we’ll keep looking,” Bredell added.

This disaster has been dubbed the biggest to strike the built environment sector.

Among the deceased are workers who will be repatriated to countries including Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on site on Thursday to meet with grieving families and survivors of the disaster.