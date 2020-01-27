Mon. Jan 27th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

8 Things Africa Needs to Know from WEF Davos

4 hours ago 1 min read

Africa.com has curated hundreds of keynote speeches, panel discussions, focused spotlight talks, exhibits, and sideline events to bring you an understanding of what happened at WEF from the Africa perspective.Santos. From an exclusive interview with Ghana’s Finance Minister, the honorable Ken Ofori-Atta, about Ghana being the economy to watch; to  a test run of ‘Deep Fake’ an artificial intelligence to learn how a person’s face moves with speech and expresses emotion and being wowed by Zambian climate activist Natasha Mwansa.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Stories

1 min read

Changing the Face of South African Music

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Job Frontier for Nigeria

4 hours ago
1 min read

HRW Calls Out Rwanda for Rights Abuses

4 hours ago
1 min read

Taking Care of African Refugees

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Students have a VR Experience like No Other

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ouaga Girls is an Award-winning Documentary about Equality in Burkina Faso

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Changing the Face of South African Music

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Job Frontier for Nigeria

4 hours ago
1 min read

HRW Calls Out Rwanda for Rights Abuses

4 hours ago
1 min read

Taking Care of African Refugees

4 hours ago