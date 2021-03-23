iAfrica

8 Apps to Back Up and Protect Data on Your Android Device

26 mins ago 2 min read

World Backup Day (March 31) is a day for people to learn about the increasing role of data in our lives and the importance of making regular backups. Alcatel takes a look at some of the best Android apps you can use to take care of your precious data.

1.       Autosync by MetaCtrl

Autosync is an automatic file sync and backup tool. You choose which folder in your device should be synced with which folder in your cloud storage account, and how. Autosync will then keep files in those two folders without any efforts on your part.

2.       Alpha Backup

Backup and restore all your data including system and user apps, system settings, contacts, call logs and messages from this app. You can back up to internal storage, removable SD card, USB storage devices and any cloud storage platform, including Google Drive, DropBox and OneDrive.

3.       G Cloud Backup

A free, secure and simple Android backup app you can use to back up contacts, messages, photos, videos, music, documents, call logs, files and more to a secure cloud location. Easily migrate to different devices and extend your storage by saving everything in the cloud.

4.       Google Photos

The official Google Photos app includes essential features, such as shared albums, automatic creations and an advanced editing suite. Every Google Account comes with 15 GB of free storage and you can automatically back up all your photos and videos in high quality or original quality. You can then access them from any connected device and on photos.google.com.

5.       Swift Backup

Swift Backup can back up your important data in minutes. It’s quick, efficient and elegant solution for backing up your apps (APKs), messages, call logs and more.

6.       Titanium Backup

Titanium Backup is one of the most powerful backup tools on Android, used to backup, restore, and freeze your apps, data and market links. This includes all protected apps and system apps, plus external data on your SD card.

7.       Google Drive

Google Drive is a safe place to back up and access all your files from any device. Easily invite others to view, edit or leave comments on any of your files or folders.

8.       Photo Recovery

Sometimes while cleaning out unwanted media, you can accidentally delete something you wanted to keep. You can easily recover and restore deleted picture, videos, important documents and audio files with this handy app.

