8 African Non-Profit Organizations You Should Be Supporting

Lending a helping hand to non-profit organizations is a great way to show support for causes that you care about. Here are eight non-profit organizations based in Africa that aim to improve quality of life and promote human development.

Beyond Zero

Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Gakuo Kenyatta founded the Beyond Zero Campaign in 2014 with the hopes of boosting maternal and child health outcomes and reducing the incidence of HIV in children. The organization’s main aim is to raise awareness for maternal and child health issues and eventually eradicate preventable deaths among these populations by 2023. The organization has been successful thus far, as HIV infections in children decreased by 5,400 in three years, and maternal deaths decreased by 2,000. These achievements have mostly been due to Beyond Zero’s donation of mobile clinics throughout Kenya that provide much-needed aid to women and children.

Bryan White Foundation

The Bryan White Foundation focuses on nonprofit accounting, health and agricultural services. It was founded in 2015 by motivational speaker Kirumira Brian, whose mission is to empower impoverished youths from Africa. Among the many charitable affairs that the Bryan White Foundation has organized, some include providing essential hospital supplies to pregnant women and providing financial support for orphans so that they can receive an education.

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)

Founded in 1979, POWA is a South African organization whose mission is to raise awareness for violence against African women. POWA’s main goals are to organize campaigns, plan projects and fund research. Some of the projects that POWA has undertaken are Sector Capacity Building and Strengthening, in which women are educated on their rights via workshops and meetings, and sheltering and counseling, in which women in need are provided with free housing accommodations and guidance.

African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF)

On a similar note, AWDF is another foundation focused on supporting women’s rights. This group was founded in 2001 by several feminist activists and aims to empower and advocate for African women. In 15 years, ADWF donated $26 million to various organizations championing women’s rights.

Engineers Without Borders

Engineers Without Borders is a non-profit organization that works to promote human growth in Cameroon by bolstering scientific knowledge. More specifically, the organization carries out engineering projects aimed at protecting the environment and granting Cameroonian citizens access to relevant scientific and technological information. In March 2016, Engineers Without Borders installed approximately 1,180 miles of pipeline to divert rainwater to a storage tank, therefore allowing for a clean water source.

Africa Group for Justice and Accountability (AGJA)

Comprising lawyers, scholars, human rights supporters and many more, AGJA aims to encourage African judges to investigate international crimes. One of its projects, titled “Fighting Impunity and Ensuring Accountability in East Africa,” intended to educate judiciary figures on criminal justice and organized crime. Through these initiatives, the group hopes to increase cooperation with the International Criminal Court.

Sindika Dokolo Foundation

Led by businessman Sindika Dokolo, the Sindika Dokolo Foundation aims to promote and preserve art collections created primarily by African artists. These collections feature works from distinguished artists including Ghada Amer, Bili Bidjocka and Yinka Shonibare. Some of the most common themes explored in these compositions are cultural identity, women’s sexuality, racial issues and religion.

Pan-African Ornithological Congress (PAOC)

PAOC is an organization that holds conferences every four years on African ornithology, or the scientific study of birds. The group’s main goals are to promote the study and preservation of birds, increase their appreciation among African citizens and discuss scientific findings in various publications and meetings.

Whether you’re interested in human rights, criminal justice, scientific advancement, wildlife or all of the above, there are plenty of non-profit organizations based in Africa that you can show your support for by making a donation or spreading the word to friends and family. Use this guide as an introduction into the many non-profit organizations in Africa and decide which causes are closest to your heart.

