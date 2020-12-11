iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Health officials are hard at work here at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra testing neighbours of the man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 March 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

There is clear evidence of an exponential rise in transmission as a cumulative total of 836 764 cases have been reported with 8 166 new cases.

A cumulative 5 735 470 tests have been completed, of which 45 207 have been conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 173 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 90, Free State 13, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10 and Western Cape 52 which brings the total to 22 747 deaths.

