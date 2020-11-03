772 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 727 595 with 772 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 852 918 with 10 402 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 54 COVID-19 related deaths : 24 from Eastern Cape, 13 from the Free State, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Limpopo, 1 from Mpumalanga, 9 from Northern Cape, and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 465. Of the 54 deaths reported, 4 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, and 3 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 657 500 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

