77 People Sustain Injuries After Bus Collision

Almost 80 people have been injured in a serious bus crash in Auckland Park, near the University of Johannesburg.

Two buses collided during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning with one smashing into a concrete fence before coming to a rest on its side, while the other narrowly missed a nearby Rea Vaya Station.

While nobody was killed, a total of 77 have suffered mild to serious injuries.

The University of Johannesburg confirmed that 19 of its students were injured.

The institution said three students were taken to local hospitals while the rest were treated on campus.

Paramedics together with the Johannesburg Fire Department had to use jaws of life earlier to free some of the casualties.

They are now all stable, though, and have been transported to hospital for further care.

There were still glass fragments strewn across the roadway and onlookers gathered on the side of the road.

Paramedics and other emergency officials were still at the scene and when the road was closed off to traffic.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet clear.