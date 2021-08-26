iAfrica

70% Of Limpopo Senior Citizens Vaccinated

Limpopo has fully vaccinated about 70 percent of its senior citizen population.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says this is partly due to a lack of access to disinformation.

“With the senior citizens it has not been very difficult, we are a rural province and our seniors still believe in their own role models, church and traditional leaders, and many different community leaders it was easy for us to reach out to them to get vaccinated,” Ramathuba said.

“Our experience with the second and third wave has assisted because they’ve seen many of their peers perishing, especially during the second wave.

“Because they are not reading social media fake news and all the anti-vaccination messages, I think that really assisted us in getting them vaccinated.”

