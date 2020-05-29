Fri. May 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

7 More Deaths Take EC’s Covid-19 Fatalities To 77

10 mins ago 1 min read
Coronavirus

Picture: 123rf

Share with your network!

There have been seven more COVID-19 deaths in the Eastern Cape bringing its total to 77.

In a virtual cabinet meeting this week, provincial leaders stressed the need to strengthen screening and testing in hotspot areas.

Just over 3,300 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province.

The Eastern Cape government said that COVID-19 screening, contact tracing and testing would be bolstered in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Chris Hani and OR Tambo municipalities.

Nelson Mandela Bay has the most deaths at 26.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the police would continue with efforts to ensure that residents in these hotspot areas in particular adhered to lockdown regulations.

One thousand seven hundred of the province’s 3,300 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng’s Spike In Covid-19 Cases Due To Merafong Mine Infections – Makhura

4 mins ago
1 min read

British American Tobacco Heads To Court Over Cigarette Sale Ban

7 hours ago
2 min read

Motshekga Admits Department Faces Challenges Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

7 hours ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

7 hours ago
1 min read

Mboweni Seeks To Present Emergency Budget On 24 June

7 hours ago
1 min read

Court Decides Hairdressers Not Allowed To Work During Lockdown Level 3

7 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng’s Spike In Covid-19 Cases Due To Merafong Mine Infections – Makhura

4 mins ago
1 min read

7 More Deaths Take EC’s Covid-19 Fatalities To 77

10 mins ago
1 min read

British American Tobacco Heads To Court Over Cigarette Sale Ban

7 hours ago
2 min read

Motshekga Admits Department Faces Challenges Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

7 hours ago