Thu. May 21st, 2020

7 Men Shot Dead In Emsahweni Home

Seven men have been shot dead in a house in Emsahweni south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police say the men were found a room on Wednesday night.

It’s not known who killed the men while investigators also try to establish the motive for the killing.

The police’s Jay Naicker said, “They found the bodies of seven men, aged between 21 to 36, in one of the rooms in the homestead. All seven men had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. We appealing to any person with information that can assist our detectives in this investigation to please contact Crime Stop.”

