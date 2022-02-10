7 Android Cooking Apps For Beginners

Cooking can be easy and fun when you know what you’re doing. If you don’t yet know your way around the kitchen, there are some handy apps that can help you prepare tasty dishes you’ll be proud to serve. For Valentine’s Day (14 February) Alcatel recommends some useful cooking apps to help beginners cook for their special partners on this day.

1. Yummly

Yummly is a smart cooking app that offers customisable meal plans, personalised recipe recommendations, smart shopping lists and more. It features easy-to-follow recipes you can prepare in as little as 30 minutes.

2. Kitchen Stories

Kitchen Stories, winner of Google Play’s Design Award, inspires you with thousands of free tasty and healthy recipes, HD instructional videos and articles about cooking and baking. You can also publish your own tasty food recipes to share with a global community of home cooks.

3. Allrecipes Dinner Spinner

Allrecipes is built upon the recipes the Allrecipes community has shared over the years. You’ll find everything here from simple ideas for a quick, healthy midweek dinner to inspiration for a three-course Valentine’s Day meal that will impress your date.

4. Oven Timer

Oven Timer is a multi-timer app that helps you keep track of what you’re doing in your kitchen. Name each timer to jog your memory and get notification when the food is ready. Great for when you’re making pizza, baking, preparing large meals or following new recipes.

5. KitchenPal

KitchenPal is a grocery list, product comparison and recipe ideas app in one. The app learns and provides suggestions the more you use it. Never forget what to buy when you are grocery shopping and minimise food wastage by knowing what’s already in your kitchen cupboard.

6. Cupful

Cupful allows you to easily convert quantities of ingredients from volume (cups, ml, tsp, tbsp) to weight (g, kg), and vice versa, with over 500 different ingredients supported.

7. Eat This Much

Eat This Much is an automatic meal planner. Input your diet goals, the foods you like, your budget, and what your schedule looks like, and the app will automatically generate a complete meal plan to meet your requirements.

