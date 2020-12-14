7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

A cumulative total of 860 964 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 999 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.
170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54.
This brings the total deaths to 23 276.
Our recoveries now stand at 761 011.
More Stories
Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling
8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert
Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case
Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’
8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SAA Interim Board Members Appointed