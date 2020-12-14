iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

24 mins ago 1 min read

A cumulative total of 860 964 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 999 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.

170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54.

This brings the total deaths to 23 276.

Our recoveries now stand at 761 011.

