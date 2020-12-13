iAfrica

7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) arriving at the Tshwane District Hospital on 10 July 2020 to assess preparedness for the surge in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/EWN

A cumulative total of 852 965 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 5 819 755 tests have been completed with 40 211 new tests conducted since the last report.

154 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10 and Western Cape 31.

This brings the total to 23 106 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 760 118

