7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

A cumulative total of 852 965 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 5 819 755 tests have been completed with 40 211 new tests conducted since the last report.
154 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10 and Western Cape 31.
This brings the total to 23 106 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 760 118
More Stories
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling
8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert
Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case
Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’
8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SAA Interim Board Members Appointed
Matric Rewrite Legal Challenge To Be Heard
Minister Mkhize Confirms Second Wave Of COVID-19
Sharp Rise In New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Concludes NEC Meeting