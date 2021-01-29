iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

7 150 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 437 798 with 7 150 new Cases confirmed since the last report.

The Department confirmed that the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 156 239 with 48 406 new tests conducted since the last report.

555 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 10, Gauteng 70 , Kwa-Zulu Natal 249, Limpopo 7, Mpumalanga 21, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 45.

This brings the total to 43 105 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 272 197, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%

