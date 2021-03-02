iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

6 Things to do When You Buy Your First Home

55 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

You have finally bought your first home, but before you even move in, you need to think like a homeowner and start planning for your needs, says Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group.

Seeff says these six things should be on your to-do list as a new homeowner.

#1 Security

If you have bought in a security complex or estate, find out what the access and other security arrangements are. If you have bought a free standing house, and the property is well secured, find out if you need to transfer any response system to your name or if you need to add additional security measures such as an alarm and response company.

If you are buying a second-hand home, then you should consider changing the locks for safety reasons. Remember to ensure that you have a spare set of keys which you could always arrange to leave with your parents or someone close in case you ever need assistance. Guard your keys carefully so as not to lose them, especially during outings.

#2 Electricity and utilities

Many new homes have electricity meters so ensure you get the number timeously so that you can purchase electricity as soon as you take occupation. Regardless, you will need to ensure that the municipal rates and taxes account is in your name and that the correct address is listed so that you can ensure timeous payment of services. Check with neighbours regarded rubbish removal days.

#3 Internet and fibre

Ensure that you transfer existing or apply for internet services. Certain fibre services cannot just be transferred, and you may need to apply in your own name to get the service to continue. There is often a delay of up to a month for new installations so ensure you book that at least one month before you are expected to take occupation.

#4 Satellite television

You should likewise plan to transfer your satellite television service. Your new property might not even have the necessary facilities, especially if it is an older home, so be sure to check and make a relevant service booking well in advance. The sooner you book the better because there may be a two week wait depending on the service provider.

#5 Insurances

Your property should have two types of insurances. The first is homeowner’s insurance which will cover the actual building against a range of risks, but not the household contents. Your household contents and belongings will need to be insured by taking out household insurance for that purpose.

#6 New house essentials

It is also advisable to make a list of necessities and source these before you move in. Items such as dish cloths, soap, towels, toilet paper, salt and so on are often overlooked. Don’t forget curtain accessories and an ironing board. Any new homeowner will need a small supply of basic tools including spare plugs, screwdrivers, a hammer and nails for basic needs around the house.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Lessons From the Budget that Could Benefit Your Back Pocket

58 mins ago
3 min read

Microinsurance Ready to Disrupt African Insurance Industry

1 hour ago
5 min read

Rental Demand Shifts to Suburbs and Other Trends as Life Adjusts to the Pandemic

1 day ago
5 min read

Wildlife Estates More Appealing as COVID Confines People to Their Homes

1 day ago
5 min read

Four Areas Companies Should Look to Restart, Reinvent and Renew

4 days ago
4 min read

Budget 2021 From an Outside-In Perspective

4 days ago
4 min read

Optimistic Budget Masks a Number of Key Risks

4 days ago
3 min read

What Would South Africans Do In Tito’s Shoes? Plus: the Budget Speech In a Nutshell

5 days ago
2 min read

“Positive Budget” Welcome News For Homeowners and Consumers

5 days ago
4 min read

SME Wishlist to Help Rebuild South Africa’s Economy

6 days ago
3 min read

Calling African Innovators: Solutions For Sustainable Living And Economic Development In Africa Sought

6 days ago
1 min read

SA Unemployment Rate Hits Record High Of 32.5% In Q4 Of 2020

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Gunmen Release Kidnapped Schoolgirls

29 mins ago
4 min read

New Behaviour by Samara Cheetah is Questioning Old Beliefs

43 mins ago
2 min read

6 Things to do When You Buy Your First Home

55 mins ago
3 min read

Lessons From the Budget that Could Benefit Your Back Pocket

59 mins ago