6 South African Interior Designers You Need on Your Radar in 2024                                      

The pool of talented South African designers is deep, but it often doesn’t garner the same recognition as its counterparts in other parts of the globe. Thanks to a recent South African win at the Andrew Martin International Design Awards, however, the world may start to take notice. Every year, Martin Waller, founder and creative director of Andrew Martin, whittles more than 4,000 entries down to the 100 included in the company’s annual book, the International Design Review, which accompanies the awards. This year’s judges were comedian and actor Rob Brydon and his wife, Clare Holland. “We like judges outside the bubble of interior design,” says Waller.

EFFECT MAGAZINE