6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha

Crime scene experts were still scouring the scene in the Enkanini informal settlement of Khayelitsha on Monday morning where six people have been shot and killed.

According to the police, three gunmen opened fire on their victims on Sunday afternoon.

Five people died on the scene while the sixth victim passed away at a medical facility. The motive for this crime is unclear at this stage.

It’s the second mass killing in the township over the past few days. Earlier this month, five people were shot and killed in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini.

The first shooting in the area prompted an imbizo by Police Minister Bheki Cele who assured residents that resources were being pulled together to respond to the mass murder.

