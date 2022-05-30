iAfrica

6 Local South African Wine Bars Delivering Style by the Glass 

3 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa has a fine tradition of wine production so it only makes sense that it should have some exceptional wine bars.  Whether you seek some place small and intimate or big and bold, there’s a beautifully designed option for you. Proud Mary offers discerning customers an extensive collection of small- batch, local and independent wines in a sleek, Art Deco- inspired setting that features plush textures, terrazzo, brass and natural wood finishes. Culture offers a curated selection of South African cult classics as well as some hidden gems, speciality international imports and natural wines, in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Voisin (“neighbour” in French) is a micro-bakery and boutique wine store run by Jaco Smit at 44 Stanley in Joburg. Flor is an understated, fresh-looking spot which brings a taste of Italy to Joburg.  From the very beginning, innovative and alternative wine bar Publik had been conceptualised to veer away from the stereotypical watering hole. Popular Cape Town CBD lunch spot Max Bagels transforms into a hole-in-the-wall wine bar by night.

SOURCE: VISI

