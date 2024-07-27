58 out of 164 WTO Members Support Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for a Second Term



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who began her term as Director-General of the WTO in March 2021, is set to complete her current term in August 2025. When she took up her new post in 2021, she became the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. In response to the proposal for her to seek a second term, Okonjo-Iweala stated that she takes the members’ call very seriously and is favourably inclined to consider it, promising to announce her intentions very soon. While the statement didn’t explain why the process needed to start as soon as possible, the timing could be influenced by the upcoming US presidential election in November. A return of former US President Donald Trump could potentially jeopardize Okonjo-Iweala’s chances of securing the support of an American administration if he wins.

