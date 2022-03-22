566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 704 784. This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,890 to date.

23 599 964 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,828,198 54.4% 8,549 59.4% Public 10,771,766 45.6% 5,854 40.6% Total 23,599,964 100.0% 14,403 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 March 2022 Incident infections for 21 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 21 March 2022 New cases on 21 March 2022 Total cases for 21 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344496 0 344496 8 2 10 344506 9.3 Free State 201942 0 201942 9 1 10 201952 5.5 Gauteng 1203737 0 1203737 202 31 233 1203970 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 657437 0 657437 103 14 117 657554 17.7 Limpopo 155506 0 155506 6 0 6 155512 4.2 Mpumalanga 192781 0 192781 17 2 19 192800 5.2 North West 192431 0 192431 21 3 24 192455 5.2 Northern Cape 108757 0 108757 6 1 7 108764 2.9 Western Cape 647131 0 647131 123 17 140 647271 17.5 Total 3704218 0 3704218 495 71 566 3704784 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.9%, which is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231671 39349 798 Public 407 278510 62132 1212 TOTAL 666 510181 101481 2010

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

