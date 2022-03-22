566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 704 784. This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,890 to date.
23 599 964 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,828,198
|54.4%
|8,549
|59.4%
|Public
|10,771,766
|45.6%
|5,854
|40.6%
|Total
|23,599,964
|100.0%
|14,403
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 March 2022
|Incident infections for 21 March 2022
|Possible reinfections for 21 March 2022
|New cases on 21 March 2022
|Total cases for 21 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344496
|0
|344496
|8
|2
|10
|344506
|9.3
|Free State
|201942
|0
|201942
|9
|1
|10
|201952
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1203737
|0
|1203737
|202
|31
|233
|1203970
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|657437
|0
|657437
|103
|14
|117
|657554
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155506
|0
|155506
|6
|0
|6
|155512
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192781
|0
|192781
|17
|2
|19
|192800
|5.2
|North West
|192431
|0
|192431
|21
|3
|24
|192455
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108757
|0
|108757
|6
|1
|7
|108764
|2.9
|Western Cape
|647131
|0
|647131
|123
|17
|140
|647271
|17.5
|Total
|3704218
|0
|3704218
|495
|71
|566
|3704784
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.9%, which is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|231671
|39349
|798
|Public
|407
|278510
|62132
|1212
|TOTAL
|666
|510181
|101481
|2010
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
