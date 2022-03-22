iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

12 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 704 784. This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,890 to date.

23 599 964 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,828,19854.4%8,54959.4%
Public10,771,76645.6%5,85440.6%
Total23,599,964100.0%14,403100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 March 2022Incident infections for 21 March 2022Possible reinfections for 21 March 2022New cases on 21 March 2022Total cases for 21 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344496034449682103445069.3
Free State201942020194291102019525.5
Gauteng12037370120373720231233120397032.5
KwaZulu-Natal65743706574371031411765755417.7
Limpopo15550601555066061555124.2
Mpumalanga1927810192781172191928005.2
North West1924310192431213241924555.2
Northern Cape10875701087576171087642.9
Western Cape64713106471311231714064727117.5
Total370421803704218495715663704784100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.9%, which is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923167139349798
Public407278510621321212
TOTAL6665101811014812010

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis

12 hours ago
1 min read

Water Quality A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – SA Water Chamber

12 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

2 days ago
1 min read

CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes

2 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
2 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes First Pole Of The F1 Season

3 days ago
2 min read

1 558 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension

5 days ago
1 min read

UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action

5 days ago
1 min read

War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis

12 hours ago
1 min read

Water Quality A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – SA Water Chamber

12 hours ago
2 min read

566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

12 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

2 days ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer