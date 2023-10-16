54kibo is Making African-Inspired Home Decor Accessible Around the World                                                 

For Nana Quagraine, preserving African artisanal heritage is a passion and one that spawned her business, 54kibo. Realizing that very few homes included African-made design, she developed a platform to showcase designers and make their works available to homeowners across the globe. Quagraine uses her experience, travels and connections to source and create her shop’s offerings. “I grew up in Ghana, so I understand Ghanaian culture,” she says. Plus, she lived in South Africa for 20 years, which gave her experience with the people and languages there. Leading a Harvard Business School trip to Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar in 2017 gave her even more confidence as an entrepreneur.

