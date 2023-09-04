54 African Designers You Should Know  

African fashion is having a heydey. With the world finally taking notice, the creative output has never been more prolific, and the industry is undergoing transformative change. While figures like Virgil Abloh stand out as one of the most influential designers of our generation, there are so many individuals doing dynamic work in the field. From all over the continent, designers are innovating textiles, patterns, and textures to make beautiful garments for customers across the globe. And the world is watching with excitement. While many Ghanaian designers are breaking away from traditional wax cloth and kente garments others in South Africa are embracing natural elements to reinvent everyday wear. There has also been a wave of designers focused on sustainability who up-cycle dead stock fabrics to make new items.

TEEN VOGUE