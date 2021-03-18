50th South African School Now Water-Secure Thanks to Woolies Water Fund, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

Share with your network!

Emafini Primary School in New Brighton, Gqeberha is the 50th school to receive a comprehensive water harvesting system from the Woolies Water Fund, helping them become water secure.

The water harvesting system consists of two x 10 000l water tanks, gutters on the roof to channel the rain water into the tanks, a filtration system and large pump so that the water can be used for drinking, sanitation and cooking, as well as a communal handwashing station to ensure that learners can follow Covid 19 protocols and wash their hands frequently.

Rainwater harvesting from roofs is a highly effective strategy for improved water management and reducing pressure on municipal water supplies. It also means that learners will, most likely, not be sent home if there are any water cuts which causes unnecessary interruptions to their schooling.

Since its inception three years ago the Woolies Water Fund, a partnership between Woolworths and the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet fundraising programme has spent over R3 million on improving water security and sanitation in 50 schools across four water stressed provinces. The fund also recently announced in National Water Week the allocation of an additional R1 million to continue with creating a better water future for all.

“We are delighted to have reached this 50th milestone and thank all our supporters who have nominated the Woolies Water Fund as their MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet beneficiary. Thirty of the fifty schools that we have installed water harvesting and sanitation systems are based in the Eastern Cape. We have focussed most of efforts in the Eastern Cape due to the province’s ongoing drought which have resulted in ongoing water outages. Our vision is for all schools to have sustainable access to clean, fresh water”, say Thando Tladi, Woolworths Education Programme National Manager.

“Many thanks to the Woolies Water Fund, this water harvesting system will rescue the school during times of need and will also demonstrate to our learners the importance of preserving and saving water for future use”, comments Ms Mgebuza Deputy Principal at Emafini Primary School.

Water-wise South Africans can join Woolworths by signing up for the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet Programme and nominating the Woolies Water Fund as one of their three beneficiaries. Every time a supporter shops at Woolworths or other partner retailers, they have their free card swiped at till points or online checkouts and a percentage is donated to the Woolies Water Fund by the retailer, at no cost to the customer.

To sign up go to www.myschool.co.za or download the MySchool app or call 0860 100 445 or email cs@myschool.co.za or sms water to 31231.

