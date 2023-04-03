iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Internet has been a huge boon to the African fashion industry affording greater exposure and the broader distribution channels of e-commerce. At the forefront of capitalizing on this development are a handful of African women-led businesses, whose talented leaders are simultaneously advancing and transforming the African fashion industry. Nisha Kanabar, a Tanzanian of Indian descent, built Industrie Africa in 2018, along with Georgia Bobley, to challenge the stereotypical constructs and bias of what people perceive African fashion to be. Ghana-born fashion tech entrepreneur, Pinaman Owusu-Banahene, brings her background in public policy together with her love for fashion in Africa in running ADJOAA – a one-stop shop for consumers looking to purchase garments that value sustainability and are from young design talents in Africa. Based between New York City and Cape Town, Amira Rasool has nurtured The Folklore into an e-commerce company that gives a diverse range of brands the tools they need to reach their customers. Nigeria’s Aderonke Ajose-Adeyemi is the founder of Losode Inc., a multi-hyphenated e-commerce platform that places itself between fashion designers and brands that make affordable clothing and accessories in Sub-Saharan Africa, and buyers or merchandisers. Like almost every success story in fashion, Elorm Dela-Seshie was introduced to an appreciation for clothing at a young age.

OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

4 hours ago
1 min read

Architect Lesley Lokko: ‘There is a Sense in Africa That it is Our Time’

4 hours ago
1 min read

Netflix Presents African Folktales, Reimagined Short Films

4 hours ago
1 min read

Harris’ Playlist during her African Tour  

4 hours ago
1 min read

Night Safaris for Watching Wildlife Via Night-vision Binoculars in Tanzania and Beyond   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Cities for the Mindful Traveller

4 hours ago
1 min read

An Epic Contest to Determine Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction has Kicked Off

4 hours ago
1 min read

African and Global Firms Contribute towards Harris’ Empowerment Fund 

2 days ago
1 min read

The Main Winners in Nigeria’s Botched Currency Overhaul are Two Chinese-owned Fintech Apps

2 days ago
1 min read

The Growing Opportunities that African Pharmaceuticals Present 

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

4 hours ago
1 min read

5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

4 hours ago
1 min read

Architect Lesley Lokko: ‘There is a Sense in Africa That it is Our Time’

4 hours ago

Share