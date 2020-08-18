5 Ways To Improve Your Small Business With Mobile Technology

Share with your network!

Mobile technology has been a game-changer for small business owners over the past 10 years, allowing them the flexibility to work wherever they are and putting powerful tools in the palm of their hands for free or for a modest cost. For World Entrepreneurs’ Day (21 August), Alcatel takes a look at some ways that entrepreneurs can use mobile technology to improve their small business.

Mobile payments solutions

Slick mobile solutions like Yoco and Zapper have made it affordable and easy for small businesses to accept card and mobile payments. Many of these new-age mobile payments solutions have no hidden costs or monthly fees, and most do not require a landline. The additional hardware they require apart from a smartphone is usually cheap and easy to use. Whether you’re a plumber or a merchant at a flea market, it’s easy to get paid via one of these platforms rather than accept to take cash or wait for an EFT.

Automate social media

Social media is a powerful tool for any small business, giving you a platform to interact with customers, promote products and services, and create a community. You can use social media automation apps to create content, schedule, plan, publish, monitor, and engage with people right from your phone. Android Apps like Hootsuite, Zoho Social and SocialPilot make it easy to manage multiple social media accounts wherever you are.

Streamline accounting

Keeping on top of quoting, invoicing, payments, and other financial tasks from your smartphone has become really quick and painless thanks to mobile apps from the likes of Xero and Sage. Business owners no longer need to return to a desk to generate a quote or approve a payment – they can do it straight from an app, keeping business flowing at all times.

Collaborate on-the-go

Communicating effectively and collaborating with colleagues is critical to business success. As many of us have discovered as a result of working from home during the pandemic, there is no shortage of powerful mobile apps and tools to ease sharing information and communicating with others – from collaboration platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams to file sharing apps like DropBox and project management tools like Zoho Projects and Basecamp.

Mobile optimised website

Not only does every small business need a website, it needs a website that looks amazing on a smartphone screen. Luckily, you can even build a mobile optimised website from your phone using a solution like the official WordPress app for Android. Once your site is up-and-running, you can manage your business’s Google My Business profile from your smartphone or use Google Analytics to monitor your online metrics.

Share with your network!