5 Ways To Do Some Safe Summer Socialising

Summer is fast approaching, and while our usual plans for this time of year include getting out with family and friends as much as possible, this year is going to be a little different. With South Africa still under Level 1 lockdown regulations in the COVD-19 reality, we’re not only limited in what we can do, and with whom, but also have to be extra careful about our choice of venues for socialising. But that doesn’t mean fun is off the table because it’s certainly possible to keep safe while having a really good time. Here’s a list of experiences that allow for safe summer socialising:

Enjoy the open spaces

All cities across South Africa have wide open parks and outdoor spaces. Instead of inviting people around for lunch or dinner, why not take it outdoors and enjoy a picnic in a park or at a botanical garden? And if you’re at the coast, go to the beach! Thatway everyone can enjoy the outdoors and practice safe social distancing, instead of being cooped up indoors.

Keep fit outside

So you used to be a regular at the gym, but now you’re not so keen on indoor exercising – and that’s perfectly understandable. There are a number of great outdoor options to keep you fit and healthy this summer. The sun’s rising earlier now too, so you could even get in your workout before heading into work. Try a run at your local park, a beach workout if you’re at the coast, a cycle to work if possible, or even just an evening walk. Browse through some of the Experiences on Airbnb to see what’s possible in your own city. That way, you’ll also be supporting an entrepreneur. You can also check your local city guides for the best advice on available outdoor activities. For example, Cape Town Tourism has an extensive list of hiking routes, trail running options and other ways to get active in the city on their website.

Choose open-air dining areas

Good news for those who miss the restaurant experience but aren’t keen on indoor dining, is that the warmer weather will bring with it exciting outdoor and open-air dining options perfect to keep you safe while you tuck in. If you’re in Cape Town, the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront brunch sessions are back, complete with bottomless offerings. With lockdown preventing so many celebrations since early this year, the relaunched and refreshed Breakers Brunch is the perfect opportunity to mark those milestones that were missed, upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and so much more. Brunch is an occasion that brings people together – an opportunity to get together with loved ones, celebrate and enjoy some time with those who you treasure. The hotel also offers an amazing Sunday lunch experience, with live music at least once a month, and fantastic happy hour specials that actually run across two hours. During this time, selected cocktails are only R65 each!

Enjoy some outdoor entertainment

Going to the movies isn’t as straightforward as it used to be, and even with safety measures in place many people aren’t yet confident about sharing such a confined space with so many people. If this is you, but you’d still like to enjoy that movie experience, then you’ll be happy to hear that drive-in movie theatres and pop-up theatres are planned for around the country this summer. With the clearer evenings and little rain expected for a lot of South Africa during the festive season and beyond, these drive-in movies are a fun way to enjoy the movie experience – from the safety of your own vehicle. Alternatively, enjoy the popular Galileo Open Air movies that take place across Cape Town, including two at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront – right next to the Atlantic Ocean!

Outdoor entertainment for the young ones

The young ones have had a tough year too, so don’t forget about them when you’re planning some summer socialising activities. Entice them away from the screen and into a park, a garden, to the beach or into the forest. Invite some of their friends (not too many) and allow them to have a fun day out after what has been a difficult school year for all.

