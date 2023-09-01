5 Things To Do In Cape Town This Spring

Visiting Cape Town, South Africa in spring is an unparalleled experience. As the Mother City sheds its winter cloak, it comes to life with a burst of vibrant wildflowers, breathtaking scenery, and a mild and inviting climate. Spring here promises the allure of colorful landscapes, the freshness of renewal, and a renewed sense of adventure in the air.

Whether you’re a youthful explorer or young at heart, Cape Town offers a thrilling bucket-list of experiences that will create memories to treasure forever. Join us on a journey through this dynamic city as we explore the best springtime adventures it has to offer.

THE WINE TRAM IN FRANSCHHOEK

Visiting Cape Town in spring is not complete without a day in the picturesque winelands. Franschhoek, nestled at the foot of the majestic Franschhoek Mountains, is renowned for warm hospitality, world-class cuisine, and fine wines. Explore the Franschhoek Valley’s winemaking heritage with a hop-on, hop-off tram tour. Customize your day by choosing from five different tram lines, each visiting select wine estates.

Tip: The Protea Hotel by Marriott in Franschhoek offers a well-rounded experience, combining premium accommodation, delicious dining, and easy access to the area’s attractions. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking a tranquil escape, this hotel provides an ideal base for your exploration of Franschhoek and its surroundings.

WHALE AND MARINE LIFE SIGHTINGS

Embark on an exhilarating journey to witness Southern Right Whales along the Cape Whale Route. This 900-kilometer stretch of coastline offers the chance to see these majestic creatures in their natural habitat from July to October. Visit the African Penguins at Boulders Beach and consider thrilling ocean adventures like snorkeling, kayaking, shark cage diving, scuba diving, and boat-based whale watching.

Tip: Here are the Top whale watching destinations in the Western Cape:

· Hermanus: Widely known as the whale capital of the world

· Cape West Coast: Lambert’s Bay, Strandfontein, Yzerfontein, Langebaan, Paternoster, Elands Bay, Saldanha Bay, Melkbosstrand & Doringbaai

· False Bay Coastline: This includes Simonstown, False Bay coast such as Cape Point, Boyes Drive between St James and Kalk Bay, and Clarence Drive between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els

· Overberg region: Transbay, Arniston, Stanford, Betty’s Bay, Gansbaai & De Kelders

· Llandudno & Hout Bay

· Cape Agulhas

A DAY OUT IN THE FLORAL KINGDOM

Cape Town boasts one of the world’s recognized floral kingdoms, with diverse flora and fauna. Witness the annual spectacle of spring flowers on Table Mountain, part of the Cape Floral Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the countryside, including Riebeek Valley, known for its wildflowers and blooming canola fields. Further inland, about a 480km drive east of Cape Town in the Little Karoo, the town of Oudtshoorn boasts the world’s largest ostrich population. Here, visitors are welcomed by the warm hospitality of locals and are treated to experience local markets and traditional South African cuisine. The little town is a great place to shop for unique crafts and enjoy home-made food and fine wines visit Oudtshoorn for ostrich farms and local culture.

Tip: Enjoy the best that Oudtshoorn has to offer from the scenic Protea Hotel by Marriott Riempie Estate. Offering a well-rounded experience for both leisure and business travelers, its picturesque location, comfortable accommodations, and proximity to Oudtshoorn’s attractions make it an attractive destination of choice for travelers seeking a tranquil and charming experience in the Western Cape.

THE ZEITZ MOCAA AT THE CLOCK TOWER, WATERFRONT

Discover the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, the largest art museum on the continent, located in historic grain silos at the V&A Waterfront. With over one hundred art galleries, it showcases cutting-edge collections, exhibitions, and so much more. The museum’s architectural marvel is a must-see, preserving the landmark’s exterior with a unique design. An outing to visit this world-renowned site is one of the best things to do at the V&A Waterfront on a lovely spring day.

Tip: Visiting the Heavenly Spa at The Westin Cape Town hotel after exploring Africa’s finest art sounds like a wonderful way to unwind and rejuvenate. The spa’s tranquil ambiance and deluxe treatment rooms make it an appealing choice for relaxation. The variety of treatments available, from massages to facials and body treatments, ensures there’s something for everyone’s preference.

QUAD BIKING & SANDBOARDING AT THE ATLANTIS DUNES

Experience the thrill of quad biking and sandboarding at the Atlantis Sand Dunes, a 45-minute drive from Cape Town. These dunes are not only an adventure playground but also an important conservation area. Enjoy guided tours through the stunning white sand dunes, reminiscent of those in the Namibian desert. This adrenaline-packed activity is perfect for adventure seekers.

Tip: For a relaxing escape, consider a stay at the hot spring resort near Citrusdal. This self-catering resort offers a tranquil setting with Victorian-style stone buildings, hot mineral spring water baths, and various leisure activities.

Spring in Cape Town truly offers a wide range of experiences, from natural beauty to cultural richness and thrilling adventures. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or excitement, there’s something for everyone to treasure in the Mother City during this vibrant season.