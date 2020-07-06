5 Suspects Linked To R5.7M Covid-19 UIF Fraud Expected In Court Today

Share with your network!

Five suspects linked to a R5.7 million COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) fraud and money laundering scam are expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercials Crime Court on Monday morning.

They were arrested on Saturday after an intelligence-driven operation in several parts of Pretoria.

More than R2 million meant for about 1,400 UIF beneficiaries was allegedly fraudulently transferred to an employee of labour brokerage firm, CSG Resources.

Police have seized five cars believed to have been bought with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering.

The Hawks’ Katlego Mogale said: “The suspects were arrested in Soshanguve, Mamelodi and as well as Atteridgeville where five vehicles, including a Range Rover Evoque, were recovered.”

The fraudulent transaction was only noticed after the UIF approved the payment.

An investigation was then launched and the alleged fraud uncovered.

Just over a week ago, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a preservation order freezing more than 20 accounts.

EWN

