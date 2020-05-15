Fri. May 15th, 2020

5 Suspects Charged With Attempted Murder Of CT Lawyer William Booth

15 mins ago 1 min read

William Booth. Picture: williambooth.co.za

No charges have been brought against two people initially arrested in connection with an attempted hit on a prominent defence attorney.

Cape Town lawyer William Booth was unharmed after two men wearing surgical masks fired at him at his Higgovale home last month.

On Friday, five other people appeared in absentia in the Cape Town magistrates court in connection with the matter.

Police initially arrested seven suspects in Woodstock about a week ago. However, on Friday only five were charged with the attempted murder of Booth.

They also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, the illegal possession of a firearm, the illegal possession of ammunition, and others related to the contravention of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The matter was postponed to next Friday for Legal Aid lawyers to come on board for four of the accused.

Detectives also confiscated the vehicle believed to have been used in the attempted hit.

EWN

