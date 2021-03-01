5 Reasons Every Couple Needs to Add the Seychelles to Their 2021 Bucket List

Share with your network!

Nothing helps reignite the flame of love more than putting in leave and hopping on a plane with your partner to find new adventures in dreamy locations around the world. And while there are many destinations to choose from, some stand out more than others. In this article, we shine the spotlight on the beautiful archipelago of the Seychelles and highlight why it should be at the very top of your romantic travel bucket list for 2021.

Find your love in paradise

Nothing says romance like a private remote island getaway that has you waking up to tropical sunrises and taking walks hand in hand on powdery white sands surrounded by incredible azure waters. There are no better beaches to experience this than the ones found in the Seychelles! This archipelago is home to world-famous beaches whose sparkling waters, soft sands and incredibly lush backdrops of forests and boulders will have you falling in love again in an intimate paradise.

The Seychelles is just under a five-hour direct flight from Johannesburg, and South Africans don’t need a visa to visit this island paradise, making planning a romantic trip away a breeze.

Adventure awaits

With 115 islands making up the Seychelles you don’t have to spend your entire holiday stuck in one spot. If you are up for adventure, hop on over to some of the top islands and explore the different vibes. In Mahe, where 90% of the people reside, immerse yourself in the rich diverse culture of the Seychelles. In Praslin, other than breath-taking scenery, visit the Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to the famous Coco de Mer. La Digue island will have you going back in time as you take a romantic cycle around the little sleepy town.

Treat yourself to all-inclusive luxury

If you are on a romantic getaway, one of the best things to indulge in is a little bit of luxury and pampering with your other half, and the Seychelles hosts many resorts to pick from. Exclusive resorts like the new eco-chic Club Med Seychelles (launching in March 2021), are best for when you want a hassle-free holiday where everything is taken care of for you. Nestled on a private island with exclusive intimate villas, personal butlers plus a world class spa on site, a stay at Club Med Seychelles will have you and your partner returning home loved up and rested. Club Med’s Safe Together protocol, coupled with the large area of the resort and the many land and water activities (all-included, of course) which make social distancing a breeze, all work toward ensuring a safe and pleasant stay for you.

Eat. Play. Love

Food. Glorious food! There is something intimate about sharing a meal with someone. And to be able to do it in a foreign country as you sample and enjoy exotic gourmet cuisine makes it even more special. The authentic Seychellois cuisine is a delightful fusion of Indian, French and Chinese influences that will give seven-colour-Sunday lunch a run for its money. If you have a bold palate, make sure to sample the octopus curry and shark chutney!

Diving haven

Yes, holidays are for rest, but not all couples are happy to spend their holiday having cocktails on the beach. The Seychelles caters to active couples by offering the best tropical climate and crystal-clear waters for snorkelling and diving. Picture taking to the warm Indian Ocean with your partner, to spend special magical moments surrounded by marine life against a backdrop of bright coral. If you have never snorkelled or gone diving before, worry not! The island is perfect for beginners and many resorts offer lessons to get you in the water in no time.

The world is slowly re-opening its borders and after the stress of 2020, you and your loved one deserve a little romance and fun away from day to day stress and responsibilities. So, get that bucket list updated and start planning your next great love adventure.

Share with your network!