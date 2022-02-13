5 Nigerian Knitwear Brands You Need to Know About

Knitwear is regaining its place as a fashion trend with the world’s best dressed incorporating elements of it into their wardrobes. The same holds true in Nigeria where a number of brands are experimenting with bold designs and intricate weaves. Founded in 2018 by Elyon Adede, Elexiay is a perfect example of how knitwear can strip its traditional yokings and embody something fresh. Studio Imo is a boutique design label founded by design duo Edwin Okolo and Imobong Emah. Established in 2013, the brand started off as a remote collaborative project between both designers who were studying in Ghana and Nigeria. When Vogue Italia did a feature on Bloke in 2016, spotlighting it as one of the emerging talents changing fashion globally, the brand’s sustainability credentials were a noteworthy component. Although still operating low-scale, 21 Wool Street has a brand story that fixates on what it means to be young and outgoing. Veronica Omoniyi Ogochukwu Shokoya founded Floyd Cardigan Collection in 2016 as a practical ready-to-wear brand.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Proudly Ndebele: South Africa’s Zana Masombuka Showcases Her Heritage Through Modern Expressions of Art
Africa’s Showing at the Winter Olympics
New Discoveries Reveal How Ancient Egyptians Lived
Africa is Transitioning Out of the Pandemic Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak
West Africa Is Home to New Coffee Flavour
Electric Public Transport Initiative Grows beyond Kenya
A Hero’s Welcome for the Lions of Teranga
Museveni Critic Forced to Flee
A Promising Venture for a ‘Made in South Africa’ Smartphone Dashed
The Most Treacherous Part of the Journey for Zimbabweans Seeking a Better Life in South Africa
Libya’s State of Perpetual Chaos Continues
Cape Town Ready to Promote the Symbiotic Connectedness between Humans and Nature