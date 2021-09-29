5 Insta-Worthy Locations In Johannesburg

Cape Town may seem to have the monopoly on cool photo opps because of its beautiful scenery, but South Africa’s City of Gold has quite a few stunning locations to give it a run for its money. These five locations in and around Johannesburg will up your game on the ‘gram and ensure you have a great time while you’re at it.

All over Braamfontein

A must-visit place for anyone wanting to hang with Joburg’s cool kids. There are Insta-worthy locations throughout the area which includes the popular Neighbourgoods Market sign, the Braamfontein sign and a number of cool graffiti walls dotted about the area.

The angel wings in Rosebank

The latest popular must-capture photo for the ‘gram is right outside the newly opened Radisson RED Rosebank. The angel wings installation is actually part of the hotel’s exterior aesthetic and certainly makes for a statement piece in the neighbourhood. While you’re there, head to the RED Rooftop bar to capture some stunning views of the city, or some poolside shots with their signature red-tiled pool. It’s all even more breathtaking at sunset.

The Maboneng sign

This is a well-known Instagram location in the city. Be sure to keep an eye out for cars though as getting the quintessential shot requires you to be in the road. It’s a great location though and filled with various things to do and fun places to visit while you are there.

Soweto

Soweto holds so much history and offers many must-do cultural experiences. Vilakazi Street is, of course, the most popular spot with Insta-worthy locations throughout. It’s where both the late Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu lived at some point in their lives. If you’re an adrenaline junkie, then head to the Orlando Towers for some bungee jumping. Who wouldn’t want to put that on their social media? The colourful towers make a great backdrop for a photo moment for those who may not be daredevils..

44 Stanley

This mixed-use development is not only Insta-worthy in its own right, but is also home to some very photogenic businesses and spaces. With cute and funky shops all around, visitors to this precinct won’t run out of photo opportunities during their time there. And of course, the 44 Stanley sign is a must.

