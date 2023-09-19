5 Injured After Wave Strikes Marina Beach

Five people have been left seriously injured after a huge wave crashed into a restaurant at Marina Beach in KwaZulu-Natal.

When emergency services arrived, they found a number of patrons injured, and one person was washed out into the sea.

Fortunately, through the swift and quick reaction of the lifeguards on duty, the person was rescued shortly after being washed out.

The five people who sustained serious injuries were treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.