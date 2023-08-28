5 African Fashion Brands You Can See and Buy from Alára at the Brooklyn Museum Pop-Up                   

The Brooklyn Museum’s blockbuster exhibit ‘Africa Fashion,’ has been wowing visitors with its dazzling and expansive curation of the history of African contemporary fashion. What makes the experience even better is the ability to take some of that fashion home. Thanks to visionary, Nigerian concept store, Alára, which has created its first US pop-up shop at the museum, you can now purchase designs by some of Africa’s leading designers. ALÁRA at the Brooklyn Museum allows visitors to explore, experience and buy nearly 100 brands from over 15 countries across Africa, like AAKS, a handbag brand company handcrafted in Ghana.

EBONY