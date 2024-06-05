5 African Cities at the Forefront of Sustainability

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the world order and put a dampener on life as we know it. While it is a thing of the past now, it instigated numerous initiatives many of which persist till the present. One of these are green initiatives, which has seen many of the world’s cities make a determined effort to transition from unsustainable and extractive urbanization to one that fosters a harmonious relationship between urbanization and nature. Arcadis, a global company at the forefront of sustainable design and engineering, recently ranked the top 100 cities globally that are making an effort to be greener, healthier, sustainable, and more inclusive. The ranking, which considered efforts in terms of environmental conservation, renewable energy, and overall ecological well-being, included five African cities namely Cairo, Egypt; Nairobi, Kenya; Johannesburg, South Africa; Lagos, Nigeria; and Kinshasa, Congo. They ranked 86, 96, 97, 99, and 100 respectively.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER