iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

5 163 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded In SA

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

41 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 866 127 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 5163 new cases confirmed since the last report.

A cumulative total of 5 884 227 tests have been completed with 25 049 new tests conducted since the last report.

175 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 93, Free State16, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, North West 5, Northern Cape 20 and Western Cape 32.

This brings the total to 23 451 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 762 746.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Johnson & Johnson First To Apply For Vaccine Registration

9 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Measures To Curb Second Wave

32 mins ago
1 min read

Police Officer In Julies Case Back In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

1 day ago
1 min read

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

2 days ago
1 min read

7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

3 days ago
1 min read

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Johnson & Johnson First To Apply For Vaccine Registration

9 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Measures To Curb Second Wave

32 mins ago
1 min read

5 163 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded In SA

41 mins ago
1 min read

Dakar Designers Do their Best for Fashion Week

13 hours ago