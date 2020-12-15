5 163 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 866 127 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 5163 new cases confirmed since the last report.

A cumulative total of 5 884 227 tests have been completed with 25 049 new tests conducted since the last report.

175 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 93, Free State16, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, North West 5, Northern Cape 20 and Western Cape 32.

This brings the total to 23 451 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 762 746.

