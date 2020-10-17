iAfrica

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago 1 min read

New South African hotel group, Hotel Sky, is hoping to make a statement when they open one of their two hotels next month. The close to R2-billion project has hit some bumps due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the hotel brand is set to open two properties that will have people talking. From its AI-powered robots, Instagram worthy backdrops and its state of the art dining and entertainment options, the brand aims to please discerning travellers’ needs. Hotel Sky Sandton will open in November and located close to shopping and business amenities in Sandton, while Hotel Sky Cape Town is set to debut early February 2021. Despite its extravagant interior and exterior, the hotel group wants to make it accessible for all types of travellers.

SOURCE: IOL

