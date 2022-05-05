44% of Tunisia’s Beaches at Risk of Erosion

Tunisian specialists are sending an alarm on the damaging effects of the reduction of posidonia in the Mediterranean Sea. Over the years scientists have proven the seagrass meadows have a strong carbon absorbtion capacity. And according to this marine ecologist in Tunis, posidonia could also produce up to 20 litres of oxygen per square meter. The North African country is popular for its beaches, one of the great assets of tourism. However, over 40% of these dream spots are at risk since the seagrass species also helps to break the waves and prevent from erosion. The fishing industry which represents 13% of the country’s GDP is also at risk as these underwater forests provide shelter for marine species. A study conducted 12 years ago in the Gulf of Gabes on Tunisia’s east coast, found the massive degradation and disappearance of the seagrass bed was essentially due to illegal fishing and pollution.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
The Importance of Ger’alta in Ethiopia
Efforts by the Central Bank of Egypt towards Financial Inclusion and a Cash-less Society
A Female Led Fishing Community in Gambia
Russian Mercenaries Accused of Summarily Executing, Torturing and Beating Civilians in the CAR
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Starts Two-day Visit to Nigeria
Pollution Levels in Kampala are Up to Seven Times Higher than WHO Recommends
President Samia Hassan is Mending Frayed Relations with the West
Passengers from Nigeria Train Attack Used as Human Shields
Bill Gates Goes One-on-One with African Journalists Regarding the Next Pandemic
The Hunter Becomes the Protector in this East African Village
Nigerian Home Concierge Services Scheduling Platform Goes East
Uganda’s Tax Reforms are Dipping into the Profits of Local Businesses