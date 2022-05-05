44% of Tunisia’s Beaches at Risk of Erosion

Tunisian specialists are sending an alarm on the damaging effects of the reduction of posidonia in the Mediterranean Sea. Over the years scientists have proven the seagrass meadows have a strong carbon absorbtion capacity. And according to this marine ecologist in Tunis, posidonia could also produce up to 20 litres of oxygen per square meter. The North African country is popular for its beaches, one of the great assets of tourism. However, over 40% of these dream spots are at risk since the seagrass species also helps to break the waves and prevent from erosion. The fishing industry which represents 13% of the country’s GDP is also at risk as these underwater forests provide shelter for marine species. A study conducted 12 years ago in the Gulf of Gabes on Tunisia’s east coast, found the massive degradation and disappearance of the seagrass bed was essentially due to illegal fishing and pollution.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

