Mon. Jun 29th, 2020

43 New Covid-19 Deaths Take Toll To 2,456 In SA

2 mins ago 1 min read

Health officials at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra on 31 March 2020 testing neighbours of a man who tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that as of Sunday night, the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is at 138,134.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said the total number of deaths was at 2,456 after 43 new deaths were recorded.

There are, however, 68,925 recoveries across the country.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre with 60,445 confirmed cases, while the Northern Cape has 385.

Northern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West have all recorded below 10 deaths.

EWN

