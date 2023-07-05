The highly anticipated 41st Southern African Transport Conference (SATC) is set to take place from 10 to 13 July 2023, at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, South Africa.



This prestigious event, endorsed by the International Road Federation (IRF), will gather industry experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders from across the transport sector to discuss and devise innovative strategies for rethinking transportation and building resilient systems to meet global externalities.



Transportation plays an integral role in the advancement of any society, driving economic growth, facilitating trade, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals. Recognising the significance of the transport sector, SATC is not just another industry event. It serves as a vital platform for key stakeholders to come together and tackle the pressing issues head-on.



Under the theme “Rethinking transportation: planning and building resilient systems to meet global externalities,” the conference features a comprehensive programme of plenary sessions, panel discussions, technical presentations, and interactive workshops.



Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with renowned thought leaders and industry experts, gaining valuable insights into the latest advancements and emerging trends in the field.



The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. Following her keynote address, will be a line-up of other distinguished speakers, including Karla González Carvajal, Prof André Roux, Dr. Kevin Trenberth, and Logashri Sewnarain.



“The 41st SATC promises to be a transformative event, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation within the transport sector,” says Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, SATC Chairperson. “By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we aim to inspire new perspectives and drive the development of sustainable and resilient transportation systems for the benefit of all.”



To stay updated on the conference details and to register for the event, visit the official website a to www.satc.org.za.

