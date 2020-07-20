4 Suspects Held After Khayelitsha Covid-19 Treatment Facility Torched In Protest

Police arrested four suspects for arson after the Desmond Tutu Community Hall was partially burnt in a protest in Khayelitsha at the weekend.
It’s understood that the protest started after law enforcement tore down structures in a newly formed settlement in Makhaza.
The shacks were illegally erected on municipal land.
“It’s city-owned land that is earmarked for development. We will be building and getting a contractor on-site, but now they are trying to invade that particular site,” said Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements.
Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “The city cannot continue to repair facilities that have been destroyed by a selfish few. We cannot condone this criminal behaviour. I call on the community to report these persons who torched the facility to SAPS.”
He said the clinic facility would have assisted with treatment, testing, and isolation for COVID-19 positive patients.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido condemned the attack.
“Any protest should be allowed to happen, but all protests must be conducted in a peaceful manner. We find it as an attack on the community of Khayelitsha,” Tyhido said.
