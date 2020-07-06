4 People Expected In Court For Stoning Policeman To Death In Khayelitsha

Share with your network!

Two minors are part of a group of suspects who are believed to have stoned an off duty policeman to death in Khayelitsha.

The four suspects, aged between 17 and 39, are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were arrested last Friday in connection with Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni’s murder at his home almost a month ago.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said that the officer, who worked at the Steenberg Police Station, was murdered following an argument with his girlfriend.

“It is alleged that Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by the family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family. The Hawks’ National Priority Violence Crimes team traced and arrested the suspects which included two 17-year-old minors.”

EWN

Share with your network!