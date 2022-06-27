4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the provincial government is assisting families to identify loved ones following the tragedy at Enyobeni Tavern.
Over 20 people died at the tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape.
The youngest of the victims is believed to be 13 years old.
Meanwhile, four more people are in critical condition and five bodies have yet to be identified.
