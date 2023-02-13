4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023  

The world’s growing fascination with African fashion has contributed to a great deal of change to the industry. On the plus side, it has permitted the opportunity for younger designers to gain a voice and attract a following. In addition, the fashion weeks have begun devoting attention to emerging talents, which is broadening the playing field and encouraging more entrants to the field. Last year, Thando Ntuli’s Munkus won the talent search competition at SA Fashion Week, after entering for the second time. Victor Anate was still a teenager when he founded Vicnate, his womenswear brand based in Lagos. Ghanaian David Boye-Doe has an intentional stance against garment waste. This is where we introduce Oba Style, a handbag brand founded by Faoziyath Koza in 2019, and offers wardrobe versatility.



