4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 810 449 with 4 645 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 5 565 928 tests have been completed, of which 31 844 have been conducted since the last report.
104 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 65 , Free State 3, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 6, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 20.
This brings the total deaths to 22 067.
