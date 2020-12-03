4 173 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 796 472 with 4 173 new cases identified since the last report.

65 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 15, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12 and Western Cape 30 which brings the total to 21 709 deaths.

From time to time, epidemiological centres undertake audits at various intervals to interrogate the efficiency of the data, clean up the data where necessary and implement improved systems for

data collation. This vital process ensures that one maintains an accurate epidemiological picture, particularly when the situation is rapidly evolving as with COVID-19.

On 27 November 2020, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported the total cumulative number of tests conducted as 5 350 076. This was 33 002 tests less than what was

reported the previous day. It is important to note that this change is related to testing numbers and does not affect the daily positive case numbers reported by the Minister.

The NICD has, after consultation with the Incidence Management Team yesterday, submitted a report today outlining the factors that led to this reduction in cumulative tests:



The data source for testing data was changed to the Notifiable Medical Conditions Surveillance System (NMCSS) on 27 November 2020. The reasons for this change were:

• To align the reporting of test data with the source of case data

• To prepare for the inclusion of antigen-based tests, which will be reported into the NMCSS

• To enable reporting of district-level test data once the implementation of geocoding for test data was completed in the NMCSS

As part of data quality control, the following process ensued, which resulted in the reduction of testing numbers:

• Improvement in the process for identifying and removing duplications of the same test from the same patient

• Removal of samples that were collected outside of the country but tested in South Africa. This guarantees that the testing numbers only reflect South African samples(this ensures an accurate epidemiological picture in relation to the South African context )

