4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 814 565 with 4 116 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 5 592 663 tests have been completed, of which 26 735 have been conducted since the last report.
139 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Gauteng 1 and Western Cape 14. This brings the total deaths to 22 206.
