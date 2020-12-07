iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 814 565 with 4 116 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 5 592 663 tests have been completed, of which 26 735 have been conducted since the last report.

139 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Gauteng 1 and Western Cape 14. This brings the total deaths to 22 206.

