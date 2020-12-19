iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

37 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

With the belief that beauty is more than skin deep, Style Rave has announced its picks for the 30 most beautiful women in Africa. In a year when people were challenged the world over, some rose above it and extended themselves in ways that show true beauty. Across Africa, these 30 women made their mark, and the world is all the more beautiful because of them. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appear was on top of the list and was named as the Most Beautiful African Woman of 2020. Jackie Appiah was active during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as she was in the streets spreading awareness and giving out personal protective equipment. The actress commissioned a project at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which is named “Jackie’s Corner” and is a day treatment room for children living with sickle cell. The Jackie Appiah Foundation also refurbished one of the paediatric wards at the hospital to make it conducive for sick children.

SOURCE: STYLE RAVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

27 mins ago
1 min read

Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

32 mins ago
1 min read

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is Bringing African Art to the World

35 mins ago
1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

38 mins ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

41 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

14 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

27 mins ago