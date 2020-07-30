3-Year Old Girl Shot Dead In Suspected Gang Shooting In Eerste River

According to police, three unknown suspects started shooting randomly at a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night.
A three-year-old girl was hit in the head and died on arrival at the hospital.
Members of the police’s anti-gang unit arrested five suspects, two of them teenagers.
According to a community leader the gunmen were wearing police uniforms.
The police has not yet responded to the claims.
The 22-year old sister Meagan said “My sister didn’t cry, she didn’t scream. She didn’t even say eina. Her face was full of blood.”
