3-Year Old Girl Shot Dead In Suspected Gang Shooting In Eerste River

1 min ago 1 min read

According to police, three unknown suspects started shooting randomly at a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night.

A three-year-old girl was hit in the head and died on arrival at the hospital.

Members of the police’s anti-gang unit arrested five suspects, two of them teenagers.

According to a community leader the gunmen were wearing police uniforms.

The police has not yet responded to the claims.

The 22-year old sister Meagan said “My sister didn’t cry, she didn’t scream. She didn’t even say eina. Her face was full of blood.”

