3 Ways QR Codes Can Make A Difference For Your Small Business

With the pandemic continuing to sweep across the world, customers still value contact-free ways to interact with businesses. Enter the Quick Response (QR) code, a useful and advanced type of barcode that can store vast amounts of data. It can easily be scanned from any modern smartphone’s cameras.

The potential use cases of QR codes for small business are numerous, and it is easy to get going with minimal cost. There are many great Android apps that make it simple to generate QR codes – examples include QR Code Generator, and QR Tiger.

Alcatel looks at a few ways QR codes can help your business to become more efficient and offer a better customer experience.

1. Digital payments

Digital and mobile payments have really taken off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, merchants and consumers embraced contactless payments for social distancing, but the convenience means that easy digital payments are here to stay.

Nearly any small business can sign up with platforms like SnapScan and Zapper to accept QR code payments – enabling them to offer quick, flexible options for their clients. Simply sign up as a merchant and download the app to get started. The apps also make it easy to reconcile payments.

2. Bring marketing collateral to life

With QR codes, you can add an interactive dimension to static marketing collateral, such as brochures, flyers, business cards, store signage and even branded company vehicles. Customers could scan a barcode to visit your mobile website, view a video or book an appointment with one of your consultants.

For example, an estate agent could add a QR code to each of the homes it showcases in its storefront window. A customer who walks past could scan the code to see the brochure for the home or view the video walkthrough of the property. Or you could link someone directly to your Facebook or Twitter account straight from a barcode on your shop window.

3. Self-service and information exchange

Even at this stage of the pandemic, many business owners and customers want to avoid exchanging physical items such as bills and menus. A QR code offers convenient ways to exchange information and let customers serve themselves.

Many restaurants, for example, offer QR code menus. People can see the menu, place an order and pay, without needing to exchange paper with a server. You could also let customers scan your Wi-Fi details from a QR code.

Other ideas could include:

o Offering direct links to a product or service information page on your website;

o Letting customers register or check-in (for example, into your gym or restaurant) without filling out a form;

o Providing instructions for a new product a customer has bought; and

o Downloading coupons or vouchers.

Share with your network!